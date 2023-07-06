Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Spellmint
Spellmint

Spellmint

AI-Powered Planning for Agile Teams

Free Options
Embed
AI-powered tool streamlining workflows across planning, building, and analyzing tasks. Perfect for agile teams aiming for efficient strategy sketching, design building, and insightful analytics.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Spellmint
Snowflake Startup Demo Day
Snowflake Startup Demo Day
Ad
Next-gen data apps pitch premier startup VC's
About this launch
Spellmint
SpellmintAI-Powered Planning for Agile Teams
0
reviews
20
followers
Spellmint by
Spellmint
was hunted by
Manoj Maheshwar
in Productivity, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Manoj Maheshwar
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
Spellmint
is not rated yet. This is Spellmint's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-