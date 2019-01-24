Spark Now is the shared couples app designed to continue the passionate connection between and re-spark the intimacy in your relationship. Whether you and your partner are struggling with communication, or if you are stronger than ever, Spark Now is the ultimate couples app to continue to keep the passionate spark in your relationship!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Dana DevlinMaker@danalynnespark · App-trepreneur behind Spark Now!
Spark Now has been such an amazing product for me and my husband. I created the app to help out with the communication between me and my husband and I have to say, it has helped tremendously! I no longer feel stressed out when needing him to help out around the house, and he no longer feels nagged and neglected. And the best part has been our intimacy! We have felt more connected than ever using my app. We no longer go a day without making the other a priority and being romantic, if you know what I mean ;)
Upvote Share·