  1. Home
  2.  → Sowlmate

Sowlmate

LGBTQ+ self-care app w/ audio courses & meditations

Sowlmate is the first LGBTQ+ self-care app. Together with LGBTQ psychologists, we create audio courses and mindfulness practices helping within various contexts: from being rejected by the family to embracing a new gender identity.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Tim
Maker
USE A PROMO CODE "PH6" FOR A 6-MONTH FREE TRIAL. We all have different causes of our worries. To cope with them, we need tailored content according to our personalities. Reduce stress, manage your anxiety, and feel better with tailored content for your individual concerns. What's inside? ✔ Specialized LGBTQ+ programs ✔ Personal stories ✔ Hours of guided meditations ✔ Specialized programs by Sowlmate ✔ Self-care exercises and practices ✔ Short meditations you can do on the go, anytime and anywhere ✔ 4-10 days courses about specific life situations ✔ New content released weekly to make your every day inspired. Sowlmate is at a very early stage now. We need your feedback!
Upvote (1)Share