Flagship AI Model by OpenAI to create videos from text

Sora is an AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
Video
 by
About this launch
Sora AICreating video from text
by
was hunted by
Adithya Shreshti
in Artificial Intelligence, Photo & Video, Video. Made by
Sam Altman
and
Greg Brockman
. Featured on December 10th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Sora AI's first launch.
