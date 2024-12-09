Launches
Sora AI
Sora AI
Flagship AI Model by OpenAI to create videos from text
Sora is an AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions. Read technical report
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
Video
About this launch
Creating video from text
Sora AI by
was hunted by
Adithya Shreshti
in
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
Video
Sam Altman
Greg Brockman
. Featured on December 10th, 2024.
Upvotes
57
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
