Somehow.com
Ranked #10 for today
Somehow.com
Better product updates
Somehow is the place to maintain a changelog post-launch. Use our changelog feature as a ”mini-CMS” (RSS, API, embeds) and update the community when changes drop. Founding membership is now open! Curate, like, follow, and support products you use.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Maker Tools
by
Somehow
The makers of Somehow.com
About this launch
Somehow
Better product updates
Somehow.com by
Somehow
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Thomas Wang
. Featured on June 2nd, 2023.
Somehow
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Somehow's first launch.
Upvotes
90
Comments
19
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#76
