Somehow

Better product updates

Free Options
Somehow is the place to maintain a changelog post-launch. Use our changelog feature as a ”mini-CMS” (RSS, API, embeds) and update the community when changes drop. Founding membership is now open! Curate, like, follow, and support products you use.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Marketing
Maker Tools
 by
Somehow
The makers of Somehow
About this launch
Somehow
Somehow by
Somehow
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Customer Communication, Marketing, Maker Tools. Made by
Thomas Wang
. Featured on June 2nd, 2023.
