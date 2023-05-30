Get app
Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Somehow
Somehow
Better product updates
Visit
Upvote 37
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Somehow is the place to maintain a changelog post-launch. Use our changelog feature as a ”mini-CMS” (RSS, API, embeds) and update the community when changes drop. Founding membership is now open! Curate, like, follow, and support products you use.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Marketing
Maker Tools
by
Somehow
Dora AI (Alpha)
Ad
Generating powerful websites, one prompt at a time
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"How can I make the site more useful for you?"
The makers of Somehow
About this launch
Somehow
Better product updates
1
review
38
followers
Follow for updates
Somehow by
Somehow
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Customer Communication
,
Marketing
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Thomas Wang
. Featured on June 2nd, 2023.
Somehow
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Somehow's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report