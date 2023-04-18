Products
Home
→
Product
→
SoloTasker
SoloTasker
A Chrome extension that helps you focus on a solo task
SoloTasker is a productivity Chrome extension designed to help users stay focused on one task at a time. With a beautiful HD image background, users can enter their task and work distraction-free.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Task Management
+1 by
SoloTasker
About this launch
SoloTasker
A Chrome Extension that helps you focus on a solo task.
SoloTasker by
SoloTasker
was hunted by
Tushar Gugnani
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Tushar Gugnani
. Featured on April 29th, 2023.
SoloTasker
is not rated yet. This is SoloTasker's first launch.
