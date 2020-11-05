  1. Home
SoftwareSupp is an all-in-one software support platform, allowing you to:
- Estimate your software project up front
- Submit support queries through the ticketing system
- Hire dedicated support for your project
+ many more:
Why should you hire certified software support?"Software is eating the world" Marc Andreessen If we were to paraphrase these words to match today's world shape, I think we could safely say that "Software is eating software" or more precisely "Large software is eating small software". Why is that?
Why should you estimate your software work with specialized support?Do you ever have a feeling that collecting quotes and managing work with freelancers/agencies is difficult and time-consuming? Or maybe you would like to quickly find the right person based on the tech needs/skills and experience?
SoftwareSupp customer service, support and project deployment rulesAfter running numerous integration projects, we've noticed that there are a few main challenges for companies working with consultants and agencies supporting them with development and other software services: Estimation and payments- estimating projects takes a lot of time and is not precise, payments are delayed and sometimes not made at all Communication/project owning - working with freelancer or agency there is often a mismatch of communication, due to different time zones and differences in availability, often there is no actual decision-maker owning the project and aligning technical implementation with business expectations.
3 Reviews5.0/5
Matt Pliszka
Maker
Consultant at SoftwareSupp.com
Hey Software Users, For the past few months we've been working hard on building and refining our SoftwareSupp product and we're now happy to make it live! How does SoftwareSupp work: - Estimate your software work/task with our pool of verified software experts - Hire your dedicated software support through a safe escrow mechanism and legal agreement - Submit support tickets/queries through a dedicated support/ticketing platform What values do we deliver in the process for customers? - Expert verification process (incl. vendor verification) - Dedicated project management - Secure access sharing - Meeting system - Ticketing system - Legal agreement - Escrow mechanism - Offering system + more: https://softwaresupp.com/softwar... What you get by signing up as an expert? - Access to leads for your software services - Your expert profile page - Selling service bundles - Support system for your current projects - Collecting recommendations + more: https://softwaresupp.com/softwar... We're looking forward to seeing you grow your business with the right technology setup, like for other customers of ours: https://softwaresupp.com/categor... Estimate your software work upfront now or join as a software expert!
Tomasz Anioł
Product Marketing Manager
Finally some place where you can put bigger tasks of software tools like @webflowapp as jobs to offer! Looking forward to sign as a specialist ;) Good job!
Anna
Hi SoftwareSupp! The platform looks great. How can I apply to become an expert?
Matt Pliszka
Maker
Consultant at SoftwareSupp.com
Hi Anna, you can apply anytime and once you go through our verification and recruitment process, you will be ready to start joining projects/tasks, you can find more information on this one under the link below :) https://softwaresupp.com/softwar...
Daria ZabójContent designer
Hello! Looks good. Do you offer services of chatbot experts?
Matt Pliszka
Maker
Consultant at SoftwareSupp.com
Sure Daria, we collaborate with chatbot experts as well: https://softwaresupp.com/experts...
Michał Szczygłowski
Hey, looks good! I can see there are a lot of products supported already, do you plan to expand it further? I am sure a lot of SaaS companies can benefit from this.
Matt Pliszka
Maker
Consultant at SoftwareSupp.com
Hey Michał, sure, we are working on the structured process for other software vendors as for now we consider new software solutions case by case (you can add a proposed software solution or skill to the list once you apply as an expert or submit a job)
