Hey Software Users, For the past few months we've been working hard on building and refining our SoftwareSupp product and we're now happy to make it live! How does SoftwareSupp work: - Estimate your software work/task with our pool of verified software experts - Hire your dedicated software support through a safe escrow mechanism and legal agreement - Submit support tickets/queries through a dedicated support/ticketing platform What values do we deliver in the process for customers? - Expert verification process (incl. vendor verification) - Dedicated project management - Secure access sharing - Meeting system - Ticketing system - Legal agreement - Escrow mechanism - Offering system + more: https://softwaresupp.com/softwar... What you get by signing up as an expert? - Access to leads for your software services - Your expert profile page - Selling service bundles - Support system for your current projects - Collecting recommendations + more: https://softwaresupp.com/softwar... We're looking forward to seeing you grow your business with the right technology setup, like for other customers of ours: https://softwaresupp.com/categor... Estimate your software work upfront now or join as a software expert!
Finally some place where you can put bigger tasks of software tools like @webflowapp as jobs to offer! Looking forward to sign as a specialist ;) Good job!
Hi Anna, you can apply anytime and once you go through our verification and recruitment process, you will be ready to start joining projects/tasks, you can find more information on this one under the link below :) https://softwaresupp.com/softwar...
Hello! Looks good. Do you offer services of chatbot experts?
Sure Daria, we collaborate with chatbot experts as well: https://softwaresupp.com/experts...
Hey, looks good! I can see there are a lot of products supported already, do you plan to expand it further? I am sure a lot of SaaS companies can benefit from this.
Hey Michał, sure, we are working on the structured process for other software vendors as for now we consider new software solutions case by case (you can add a proposed software solution or skill to the list once you apply as an expert or submit a job)