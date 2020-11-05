SoftwareSupp customer service, support and project deployment rules After running numerous integration projects, we've noticed that there are a few main challenges for companies working with consultants and agencies supporting them with development and other software services: Estimation and payments- estimating projects takes a lot of time and is not precise, payments are delayed and sometimes not made at all Communication/project owning - working with freelancer or agency there is often a mismatch of communication, due to different time zones and differences in availability, often there is no actual decision-maker owning the project and aligning technical implementation with business expectations.