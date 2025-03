19. Soar - The New Atlas Direct access to all the world's maps and satellite images Visit Upvote 95

Soar is an Aussie startup building the world's new atlas using crowd and organisation sourced maps. This groundbreaking endeavor marks a pivotal moment in the mapping industry, reminiscent of the transformative impact Google Earth had in 2005.

