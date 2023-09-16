Get app
Snappy | For Family & Friends
Take the guesswork out of gifting
Snappy is the perfect way to surprise your loved ones with personalized gifts! With Snappy AI BETA, you can create the perfect gift selection for your budget and occasion using artificial intelligence.
Launched in
Productivity
E-Commerce
by
Snappy | For Family & Friends
About this launch
Snappy | For Family & Friends
Take the guesswork out of gifting
Snappy | For Family & Friends by
Snappy | For Family & Friends
was hunted by
Itai Handler
in
Productivity
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Eran Dover
. Featured on September 17th, 2023.
Snappy | For Family & Friends
is not rated yet. This is Snappy | For Family & Friends's first launch.
