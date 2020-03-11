Discussion
Yu Min Kim
Maker
@amirul, thanks for hunting us! Hey product hunters! Have you ever purchased clothes online before, then realized that they don't quite match? I am Yu Min Kim, CEO at SnapLook, a chrome extension for online apparel shoppers who love shopping but also want smarter purchase decisions. Having been on the inside of the e-commerce world, I saw how apparel companies deal with the problem. They offer free return, subscription box, and etc. They just work around the problem. So me and my coworkers have decided to come up with a more genuine solution: a virtual fitting room! With SnapLook, no need to imagine how multiple items look put together, simply add them on SnapLook and create an outfit! See how it looks put together with different clothes from different stores before purchasing; the possibilities are endless! After a year of developing, we are finally ready to showcase our product! Our goal is to never stop improving on our product, so please give us feedback! Best, Yu Min Kim
Just love it, user-friendly, accurate and fast. Congrats on the launch!
Awesome product! Congrats for the idea.
