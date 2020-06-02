Discussion
Trevor Smith
Maker
I'm Trevor Smith. I'm a long time tech professional and most recently a consumer packaged goods (CPG) food & beverage entrepreneur. Today marks the introduction of my new e-commerce concept and venture called SnackJones. SnackJones is the best in better-for-you snacks delivered! Everyone loves snacks. That is a FACT. It's also a fact that grocery stores don't carry many of the better-for-you, delicious, innovative snack options that fit your needs. In addition, Amazon.com doesn't cut it, and finding and buying from multiple snack brand websites is the opposite of convenient. Based on my experiences as a CPG founder of Secret Squirrel Cold Brew, I've been frustrated about how many CPG distributors and retailers operate unfairly toward new & emerging food brands. My initial idea was a reimagining of CPG food distribution using technology. It was a grand vision but too big (for now), so I looked for components of that vision that were a bit more manageable. I liked the idea of reducing the number of middlemen in the supply chain and making who is left more useful to CPG brands and consumers. SnackJones was born. We've researched, tasted, and reviewed tons of better-for-you snacks to stock the best ones. When we get fully up and running you'll find the brands and snacks you know, the ones you've always wanted to try, and ones you never knew about all at your fingertips, and ready to be delivered right to your doorstep. Right now for a limited time, via Indiegogo, you can pick up a unique and delicious box of snacks specially created to give you a taste of SnackJones. Each Indiegogo snack box is an exclusive mix of delicious, salty, sweet, savory, crunchy, chewy, fiber-rich, protein-packed, gluten-free, sustainable, organic, clean label goodness. In addition, we added a couple of bonuses to further pique your interest. You'll get a great feeling as you simultaneously enjoy amazing snacks and support a bunch of small businesses, including ours. Go get some at http://www.snackjones.com (redirects to Indiegogo product page) Leave me some questions and comments, and never stop hustling! @chrismessina Thanks for hunting us.
