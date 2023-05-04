smol.rsvp allows event organizers to easily create RSVP pages that leverage the native functionality of calendars. When guests RSVP, they are invited to a single calendar event. Hosts can easily see who's RSVP'd and guests will be notified of the event.
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out smol.rsvp! Let me know what features you'd like to see. I want to keep it limited—I like its simplicity and how it takes advantage of existing calendar features—but I'm open to hearing ideas!"