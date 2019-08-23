Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hunter
Yang Wang
Pros: - No post-editing needed, it records 44.1kHz stereo and auto-syncs with video; - Record audio from two SmartMike+s simultaneously (called TWS Mode) - Mix multichannel audio in real-time, up to mix 7 audio channels at the same time; - Recognizes, auto transcripts and auto-generates subtitle files via the app; - Multi-level noise reduction; - Works with smartphone & DSLR. Cons: - Not work with some 3rd app, but open SDK for developers. - 48kHz will be better.
UpvoteShare