Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Smart Tales: Play, Learn, Grow
Smart Tales: Play, Learn, Grow
Fun STEM & Reading Learning for kids aged 2-11
Visit
Upvote 25
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Smart Tales is an award winning educational app engaging kids 2-11 in a captivating world of characters, animations, and storytelling to foster a love for math, science, and reading, with tailored challenges for each age group.
Launched in
Android
Kids
Education
+1 by
Smart Tales: Play, Learn, Grow
Sixty
Ad
Take back your time
About this launch
Smart Tales: Play, Learn, Grow
Fun STEM & Reading Learning for kids aged 2-11
0
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
Smart Tales: Play, Learn, Grow by
Smart Tales: Play, Learn, Grow
was hunted by
Massimo Michetti
in
Android
,
Kids
,
Education
. Made by
Massimo Michetti
and
Cristina Angelillo
. Featured on December 4th, 2023.
Smart Tales: Play, Learn, Grow
is not rated yet. This is Smart Tales: Play, Learn, Grow's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report