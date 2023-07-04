Products
Smart CAPA
Smart CAPA
Effective Root Cause Analysis and CAPA Management Software
Smart CAPA is an efficient corrective and preventive action management software solution to streamline and automate the management of Complaints, Holds, Deviations within an organization.
Launched in
SaaS
by
Smart CAPA
About this launch
Smart CAPA
Effective Root Cause Analysis and CAPA Management Software
Smart CAPA by
Smart CAPA
was hunted by
Smart Food Safe
in
SaaS
. Made by
Smart Food Safe
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
Smart CAPA
is not rated yet. This is Smart CAPA's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#81
