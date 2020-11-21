Slack2Notion
Add tasks to your Notion within Slack
Brett Chang
MakerCo-founder, NoCode Notion
👋 Hunters! We’re super excited to announce the launch of Slack2Notion. The fastest way to add new tasks to Notion, all within Slack. We love using Notion to run our business, plan our lives and track habits but we wanted to come up with a quicker way to add tasks to Notion without disrupting our workflow. That’s why we built Slack2Notion. Using the tool, you can get set-up in minutes and start to quickly add database items to Notion directly from your Slack chat. How does it work? ➡️ Let’s say you’re having a conversation in Slack about an upcoming project and need to remind yourself to draft the project plan. ➡️ Simply type /Slack2Notion task create project plan and ta da, your task has been instantly added to your ‘Tasks’ database in Notion It’s the fastest way to enter new database items into a Notion page and we’re super pumped to get it into the wild. 🚀We’re still in beta and are using Notion’s unofficial API but would love for you to try it and get your feedback ahead of the official API’s launch.
