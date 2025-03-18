Launches
Skywork-R1V
Pioneering Multimodal Reasoning with CoT
Skywork-R1V is the open-source multimodal reasoning model. Excels at visual math, science, and complex reasoning.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
Pioneering Multimodal Reasoning with CoT
Skywork-R1V by
Featured on March 23rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Skywork-R1V's first launch.