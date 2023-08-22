Products
Home
→
Product
→
SkillPool
SkillPool
Accelerate your hiring process with AI
Elevate your hiring game with SkillPool! 🔍 Identify top talent effortlessly through our AI-powered resume screening. 🚀 Transform the way you recruit and build exceptional teams. 🌟 Join SkillPool today and experience the future of talent acquisition.
Launched in
Hiring
by
SkillPool
SkillPool
Accelerate your hiring process with AI
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
SkillPool by
SkillPool
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Hiring
. Made by
Soumil Rathi
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
SkillPool
is not rated yet. This is SkillPool's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
