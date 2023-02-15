Products
Home
→
Product
→
Sidebird
Ranked #1 for today
Sidebird
Notion to Twitter thread. Instantly.
Visit
Upvote 67
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Turn any Notion page into a Twitter thread automatically. Boost your engagement with auto-retweets and keep a clean feed. Join 600+ power-tweeters growing the audience their business needs!
Launched in
User Experience
,
Twitter
,
Notion
by
Sidebird
About this launch
Sidebird
Notion to Twitter thread. Instantly
1
review
138
followers
Follow for updates
Sidebird by
Sidebird
was hunted by
Lilian ッ
in
User Experience
,
Twitter
,
Notion
. Made by
Lilian ッ
. Featured on February 18th, 2023.
Sidebird
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on January 27th, 2023.
Upvotes
67
Comments
62
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#93
Report