Hello, everyone, I'm the co-founder of Shuttercase Inc. Super excited to bring Shuttercase to the wonderful community of Producthunt. Thanks, Chris @chrismessina ! I started the idea of Shuttercase in 2016 with two friends, during a coffee chat in Gothenburg. Before, I was a mundane supply chain manager with a passion for photography. After several hours of wide brain-storm, I decided to try working on something fun, something of value, to make better use of my zest for mobile photography. The process turned out to be much more challenging than we expected; plus, everybody was still working on a fully occupied daytime job. After all sorts of trial and error, we managed to pull out the first generation Shuttercase prototype in July 2018. We decided to take it on Indiegogo on Sep. But here.. luck was not on our side. While we were occupied with the details of marketing our invention, Moment launched the super successful mobile filmmaking campaign with battery photo case and anamorphic lens, around 2 months ahead of us. And they indeed offered more value: a solution with the best lens system. So...although we were selling a completely different solution, we just couldn't make the crowd excited again within such a short time. But we decided to bring the product to the market, anyway. We have faith in the value of our invention, and our target competitors are Pictar and Morphie. And, thanks for the generous help from the Moment team, particularly from @marcbarros , we were able to refine our design and make a compatible lens interface with the latest Moment M lens system. Now, with improved shutter mechanism, more comfortable camera handle, better battery safety, and dozens of other seemingly small but crucial improvements, we are excited to launch the Shuttercase 2.0. The idea of Shuttercase is an open system based on modular design. Every critical component is removable and replaceable, including the lens mount, the camera handle with battery embedded, the leather surface cover and the thumb rest, etc. And since we don't use Bluetooth or anything electronic to trigger the shutter mechanism, it's super fast to swipe on the native iPhone Camera app and take a shot. In the future, we will bring in as many third-party extensions as possible. Our vision of making a fair contribution to the mobile photography and filmmaking community surely can be possible with support from all the amateurs and hobbyists and Pros like you who love the art of photography. So, please help upvote us and spread the word about Shuttercase. Thanks!
