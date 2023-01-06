Products
SheHappy App

SheHappy App

Period tracker for men

Free
Track your partner's cycles and moods with SheHappy. You’ll know when her period is coming and be equipped to give her some slack when she needs it most. Get alerts for her period and see how her cycles impact her mood.
Launched in FemTech, Health, Family
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
was hunted by
Ben Moodie
in FemTech, Health, Family. Made by
Ben Moodie
Featured on January 6th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is SheHappy App's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#178