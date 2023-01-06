Products
SheHappy App
SheHappy App
Period tracker for men
Track your partner's cycles and moods with SheHappy. You’ll know when her period is coming and be equipped to give her some slack when she needs it most. Get alerts for her period and see how her cycles impact her mood.
FemTech
Health
Family
SheHappy App
About this launch
SheHappy App
Period tracker for men
SheHappy App by
SheHappy App
Ben Moodie
FemTech
Health
Family
Ben Moodie
. Featured on January 6th, 2023.
SheHappy App
is not rated yet. This is SheHappy App's first launch.
1
2
#38
#178
