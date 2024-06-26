Launches
SheetsDB: Google Sheets to JSON API
SheetsDB: Google Sheets to JSON API
Transform Google Sheets into instant, free JSON APIs
SheetsDB provides a simple API that turns Google Sheets into JSON data. No account linking required - just call the API with your sheet URL and get JSON back. Free, fast, and easy to integrate.
Launched in
Web App
API
Developer Tools
by
SheetsDB: Google Sheets to JSON API
About this launch
SheetsDB: Google Sheets to JSON API
Transform Google Sheets into instant, free JSON APIs
SheetsDB: Google Sheets to JSON API by
SheetsDB: Google Sheets to JSON API
was hunted by
Zainul Ariffin
in
Web App
,
API
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Zainul Ariffin
. Featured on June 27th, 2024.
SheetsDB: Google Sheets to JSON API
is not rated yet. This is SheetsDB: Google Sheets to JSON API's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
