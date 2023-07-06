Products
Sentio Debugger
Sentio Debugger
First single-stepping debugger with everything you wanted.
Sentio debugger helps web3 developers to diagnose how transactions work. It’s the first debugger that allows users to check code execution line-by-line. Get complete visibility with an unparalleled breadth of coverage.
Launched in
Crypto
Developer Tools
Web3
by
Sentio
About this launch
Sentio
Monitor, analyze, diagnose your Dapps in one place
Sentio Debugger by
Sentio
was hunted by
Ye
in
Crypto
,
Developer Tools
,
Web3
. Made by
Ye
,
Chongzhe Li
,
Fuyao Zhao
,
Kan Qiao
,
Long Wei
,
Chen Wang
,
Dazhan Zhang
and
Tianyi He
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
Sentio
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on February 22nd, 2023.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
