Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Sennet
See Sennet’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Sennet 2.0
Ranked #16 for today
Sennet 2.0
Filter the market with AI
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Sennet is a recommendation system for investors. It uses your investment history to save you time finding new opportunities in the market.
Launched in
Investing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Sennet
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Sennet
The AI assistant for crypto investors
1
review
5
followers
Follow for updates
Sennet 2.0 by
Sennet
was hunted by
Alberto
in
Investing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Alberto
. Featured on July 29th, 2022.
Sennet
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on June 6th, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Comments
4
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#146
Report