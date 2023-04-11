Products
Home
→
Product
→
Send2Notion
Send2Notion
Forward emails to Notion with ease 💌🚀
Simplify your workflow with Send2Notion! Effortlessly forward emails to your Notion databases, declutter your inbox, and boost productivity. For free!
Launched in
Email
Task Management
Notion
by
Send2Notion
About this launch
Send2Notion
Forward Emails to Notion with Ease 💌🚀
Send2Notion by
Send2Notion
was hunted by
Jonathan Sabbah
in
Email
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Jonathan Sabbah
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
Send2Notion
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Send2Notion's first launch.
