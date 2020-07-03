Discussion
Jason Piao
Maker
Sencha was built out of the frustration of not being able to be approved for a credit card and not being able to build credit effectively due to lack of credit history. No one should be denied the opportunity to build credit. I was working as a software engineer in the Bay Area on a work visa and really saw myself creating a life in the US. I realized having a good credit score is so important for life in the US and applied for a credit card to start building my credit. Despite my income, none of the banks would approve me due to my lack of American credit history. I even was denied by credit card startups that claimed to help immigrants get credit cards! So many individuals have debit cards but face the problem of not being able to be approved for a credit card. So we made a solution! A debit card that requires no credit check that automatically builds your credit! Sencha is the best of both a credit card and debit card. Please let me know what you think!
Does making it a debit card mean you don't need to do a credit check?
