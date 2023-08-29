Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → SecurePlate
SecurePlate

SecurePlate

Your ultimate food recall guardian

Free
Embed
Experience the future of food safety with our innovative FDA Recall Tracker app. Effortlessly monitor and visualize food recalls, access crucial statistics, and educate yourself on food safety practices.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Health
 by
SecurePlate
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Love to hear what you think and what other features you would like to see in SecurePlate."

SecurePlate
The makers of SecurePlate
About this launch
SecurePlate
SecurePlateYour Ultimate Food Recall Guardian
0
reviews
31
followers
SecurePlate by
SecurePlate
was hunted by
Rob E
in Health & Fitness, Food & Drink, Health. Made by
Rob E
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
SecurePlate
is not rated yet. This is SecurePlate's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#125