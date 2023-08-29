Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SecurePlate
SecurePlate
Your ultimate food recall guardian
Visit
Upvote 32
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Experience the future of food safety with our innovative FDA Recall Tracker app. Effortlessly monitor and visualize food recalls, access crucial statistics, and educate yourself on food safety practices.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Health
by
SecurePlate
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Love to hear what you think and what other features you would like to see in SecurePlate."
The makers of SecurePlate
About this launch
SecurePlate
Your Ultimate Food Recall Guardian
0
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
SecurePlate by
SecurePlate
was hunted by
Rob E
in
Health & Fitness
,
Food & Drink
,
Health
. Made by
Rob E
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
SecurePlate
is not rated yet. This is SecurePlate's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
3
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#125
Report