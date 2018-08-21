Sculptwear by HoneyLove

Sculptwear’s innovative design allows women to highlight our best features, get posture support and a smooth/comfortable fit in our favorite clothing. As a female-founded startup, we know the power of confidence, so we created Sculptwear to be the most supportive, sexy and effective shapewear to ever hug your curves.
Around the web
HoneyLove looks to reinvent shapewearBetsie Larkin spent the first ten years of her professional career as an EDM artist. She released two solo albums, toured five continents and worked with the likes of Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten. But after being constantly frustrated by shapewear she wore under her stage outfits, she felt co...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Emily HodginsHunterPro@ems_hodge · Community and Marketing, Product Hunt
Finding good shapewear that's affordable, comfortable and actually works is no easy task. I wish I'd known about this product a few weeks ago before my wedding! You also usually end up with the old Bridget Jones pants scenario if anyone catches site of you in them - but these actually look good. Thank you @betsielarkin!
Upvote Share·
Tyrel Johnson@tyreljohnson · Entrepreneur
Big fan of Betsie Larkin's music, and even bigger fan of what she's doing with HoneyLove. I am hoping this is wildly successful.
Upvote Share·