screenbox

screenbox

Transform your screen into a softbox

Free
Embed
Transform your screen into a (professional) softbox. Effortlessly enhance your video calls and photography by diffusing the monitor's light, creating flattering, studio-quality illumination.
Launched in
Video Streaming
Remote Work
Home improvement
 by
screenbox
screenbox
The makers of screenbox
About this launch
screenbox
screenboxTranform your monitor into a softbox.
screenbox by
screenbox
was hunted by
Žan Ožbot
in Video Streaming, Remote Work, Home improvement. Made by
Žan Ožbot
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
screenbox
is not rated yet. This is screenbox's first launch.
