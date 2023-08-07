Products
Home
→
Product
→
screenbox
screenbox
Transform your screen into a softbox
Transform your screen into a (professional) softbox. Effortlessly enhance your video calls and photography by diffusing the monitor's light, creating flattering, studio-quality illumination.
Launched in
Video Streaming
Remote Work
Home improvement
by
screenbox
The makers of screenbox
About this launch
screenbox
Tranform your monitor into a softbox.
0
reviews
26
followers
Follow for updates
screenbox by
screenbox
was hunted by
Žan Ožbot
in
Video Streaming
,
Remote Work
,
Home improvement
. Made by
Žan Ožbot
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
screenbox
is not rated yet. This is screenbox's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
