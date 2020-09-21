discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Aditya Anand
MakerSerial entrepreneur 🚀
Scraping is an enigma. How do you get started? What can you use it for? Is it legal? We built ScrapeHunt as an answer to these questions and to give you a jump-start on scraping. ScrapeHunt gives you a pre-scraped database as a one-click download. For e.g: You can download a database of all android apps, companies, news articles etc. - all in one click ⚡ Why might one use scraping? Lots of reasons! Here are a few: 👉 Build a SaaS - e.g: A competitor of AppAnnie, Crunchbase, G2, SensorTower etc. 👉 Find new customers - e.g: Find all companies with android apps to sell to 👉 Augment your product/service with more data Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback 🤗
