Scout Notify
Instant Marketplace Alerts
Visit
Upvote 289
Never miss a steal on Facebook Marketplace again. Scout instantly alerts you about products you're interested in, saving you hours spent scrolling and refreshing for new listings.
Productivity
SaaS
Shopping
5 out of 5.0
289
16
#4
#32
Mattijs
Mattijs
. Featured on April 6th, 2025.
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Scout Notify's first launch.