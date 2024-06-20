Launches
Freelancers often struggle with project misunderstandings and scope changes due to poorly defined proposals. Avoid misunderstandings and impress your clients. Use tried-and-tested proposal templates to clearly define project scope.
Launched in
Sales
Freelance
SaaS
Fireberry
Fireberry
About this launch
was hunted by
Lukáš Nagy
in Sales, Freelance, SaaS. Made by
Lukáš Nagy
. Featured on June 21st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is ScopeClear's first launch.
