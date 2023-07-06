Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SchoolDiary
SchoolDiary
Il nuovo diario scolastico digitale, condiviso con la classe
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
This app is only available in Italy! SchoolDiary è un'applicazione per smartphone ideata come diario digitale da condividere con tutta la classe per non perdersi nessun impegno scolastico.
Launched in
Android
Education
Tech
+1 by
SchoolDiary
Raster
Ad
Next-gen, AI-powered digital asset manager for modern teams
About this launch
SchoolDiary
Il nuovo diario scolastico digitale, condiviso con la classe
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
SchoolDiary by
SchoolDiary
was hunted by
Giordano Alberti
in
Android
,
Education
,
Tech
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
SchoolDiary
is not rated yet. This is SchoolDiary's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report