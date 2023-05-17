Products
Home
Product
Scanlist
Scanlist
Linkedin contact scraper and AI-powered sequence writer
Scrape up to 20 data points (Email, Company logo, Location, Industry, etc) from Linkedin profiles in bulk and use them to create unique and personalized sales messages using the built-in AI writer.
Launched in
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
LinkedIn
Scanlist
About this launch
Scanlist by
Scanlist
was hunted by
Fabian Maume
in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
LinkedIn
. Made by
Alexander Chernikov
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Scanlist
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Scanlist's first launch.
