Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Scanlist

Scanlist

Linkedin contact scraper and AI-powered sequence writer

Free Options
Embed
Scrape up to 20 data points (Email, Company logo, Location, Industry, etc) from Linkedin profiles in bulk and use them to create unique and personalized sales messages using the built-in AI writer.
Launched in
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
LinkedIn
 by
Scanlist
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
ScanlistLinkedin contact scraper and AI-powered sequence writer
4reviews
36
followers
Scanlist by
Scanlist
was hunted by
Fabian Maume
in Sales, Artificial Intelligence, LinkedIn. Made by
Alexander Chernikov
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Scanlist
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. This is Scanlist's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Vote chart
Comments
20
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-