RPG 404

A tiny NFT game free to mint and play

Free
RPG 404, the first game of Rug Pull Games, is a tiny NFT game. Mint and play on rpg404.com.
Launched in
Games
Web3
NFT
 by
About this launch
RPG 404 by
was hunted by
Todd Zha
in Games, Web3, NFT. Made by
Todd Zha
. Featured on May 29th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is RPG 404's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-