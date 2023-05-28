Products
Home
→
Product
→
RPG 404
RPG 404
A tiny NFT game free to mint and play
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
RPG 404, the first game of Rug Pull Games, is a tiny NFT game. Mint and play on rpg404.com.
Launched in
Games
Web3
NFT
by
RPG 404
About this launch
RPG 404
A tiny NFT game free to mint and play.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
RPG 404 by
RPG 404
was hunted by
Todd Zha
in
Games
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Todd Zha
. Featured on May 29th, 2023.
RPG 404
is not rated yet. This is RPG 404's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report