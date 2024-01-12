Products
This is the latest launch from Rows
See Rows’s 7 previous launches
RowsX

RowsX

Scrape tables from thousands of websites instantly

Import tables and lists from thousands of websites to Rows in one-click with RowsX. Go to a website, click the extension and RowsX will automatically detect the table. Then, Open it in Rows in one-click.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Tech
 by
Rows
About this launch
Rows
RowsThe spreadsheet where teams work faster
152reviews
829
followers
RowsX by
Rows
was hunted by
Henrique Cruz
in Productivity, Marketing, Tech. Made by
Henrique Cruz
,
Victor Fernandes
,
Carlota Silva
,
Humberto
and
Torben Schulz
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Rows
is rated 4.9/5 by 138 users. It first launched on February 12th, 2019.
