This is the latest launch from Rows
See Rows’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
RowsX
RowsX
Scrape tables from thousands of websites instantly
Visit
Upvote 44
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Import tables and lists from thousands of websites to Rows in one-click with RowsX. Go to a website, click the extension and RowsX will automatically detect the table. Then, Open it in Rows in one-click.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Tech
by
Rows
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Rows
The spreadsheet where teams work faster
152
reviews
829
followers
Follow for updates
RowsX by
Rows
was hunted by
Henrique Cruz
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Henrique Cruz
,
Victor Fernandes
,
Carlota Silva
,
Humberto
and
Torben Schulz
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Rows
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 138 users. It first launched on February 12th, 2019.
