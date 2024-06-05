Launches
RocketMail
RocketMail
minimalistic widget to make contacting you easier
Create a minimalistic floating contact form. RocketMail offers a floating contact form to simplify how people can get in touch with you. Fast and simple website integration with customizable options like colors and texts! Try RocketMail today!
Launched in
Customer Communication
Tech
No-Code
by
RocketMail
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Obsidian
6,566 upvotes
Obsidian is my favourite app where I take notes about everything!
Vercel
635 upvotes
Thanks to Vercel for hosting my frontend app and monitoring stuff!
Resend
2,008 upvotes
Shoutout to resend for really great pricing and how easy it is to integrate their product!
About this launch
RocketMail
minimalistic widget to make contacting you easier
RocketMail by
RocketMail
was hunted by
mpoweredo
in
Customer Communication
,
Tech
,
No-Code
. Made by
mpoweredo
. Featured on June 6th, 2024.
RocketMail
is not rated yet. This is RocketMail's first launch.
