  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Roast My Spot
Roast My Spot

Roast My Spot

Where humor meets restaurant reviews

Ever read restaurant reviews and wish they were a bit more... spicy? Roast My Spot leverages AI to transform ordinary Google Maps reviews into comedic roasts. It’s the perfect blend of genuine reviews and sharp humor.
Launched in
API
Artificial Intelligence
Maps
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
15
followers
was hunted by
Dylan Bristot
in API, Artificial Intelligence, Maps. Made by
Dylan Bristot
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Roast My Spot's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments: 7
7
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#128