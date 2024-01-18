Products
Roast My Spot
Roast My Spot
Where humor meets restaurant reviews
Ever read restaurant reviews and wish they were a bit more... spicy? Roast My Spot leverages AI to transform ordinary Google Maps reviews into comedic roasts. It’s the perfect blend of genuine reviews and sharp humor.
Launched in
API
Artificial Intelligence
Maps
by
0
reviews
15
followers
was hunted by
Dylan Bristot
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Maps
. Made by
Dylan Bristot
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Upvotes
11
Comments
7
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#128
