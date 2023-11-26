Products
Home
Product
Riju - vAlpha
Riju - vAlpha
Super fast & easy-to-use alternative to Microsoft PowerPoint
Riju is a hyper-fast presentation builder that lets you create stunning presentations in seconds. Say goodbye to boring drag-and-drop and choose from over 100 stunning themes.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
by
Riju
Riju
Super fast & easy-to-use alternative to Microsoft PowerPoint
Riju - vAlpha by
Riju
was hunted by
Vignesh Aithal
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vignesh Aithal
. Featured on November 27th, 2023.
Riju
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Riju's first launch.
56
30
#8
#8
