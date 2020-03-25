  1. Home
The safest motorcycle helmet-mounted dashcam

Revan’s always-on HUD allows riders to see a live-feed of everything behind them and to the sides, at all times. Through it, you monitor your surroundings, speed, location, time, battery levels and a variety of other metrics.
Motorcyclist Helmet Cameras Helmet-Mounted Dash camDash cams have become quite commonplace for many drivers of conventional automobiles to help enhance security, so the 'REVAN' helmet-mounted dash cam has been developed to help extend the same features to motorcyclists. The camera works by being mounted on top of a helmet and immediately going to work recording footage in a 360-degree manner to prevent blindspots from causing an issue.
Revan uses helmet HUD to check blind spotsWhen you're changing lanes on a motorcycle while wearing a full-face helmet, performing shoulder checks can be difficult. The Revan "dashcam" system is designed to help, by providing users with a heads-up display (HUD) of their blind spots. At the heart of the setup is a low-profile dual-camera module, that gets mounted on top of a third-party helmet.
Discussion
David Kim
Maker
Hey Product Hunters, REVAN is the single solution with everything a motorcyclist needs for a safe ride: - Record everything that happens in front and behind of your motorbike in 1080p Full HD video - Check your blind spots using the intuitive HUD - Stay connected with other riders with the group-calling feature - Save and share GPS coordinates of your tour map - Film a video of your ride in real-time and upload to social media - Listen to your favorite music or podcasts I’ll be happy to answer the questions you have.
liib
How does the display work?
David Kim
Maker
@ali_sajib1 Using a micro-display-based optical engine, the HUD can be used even when the shield is up, without the need to install reflectors or wave guides on the shield. Both the rear view and live information can be viewed on the display easily, thanks to the 1.5-2m focus distance, similar to the technology included in Google Glass.
Allen Asagib
How does the internal HUD attach to the helmet?
Md Amirul I
Hunter
@asagib1 It is fixed with a design specifically developed to ensure the safety of the helmet is maintained, prevent interference and maximize rider comfort. The angle can be adjusted easily by turning the screws, and tightening them ensures there is no vibration.
Michael Tipton
Does it have internal memory or do you need an SD card?
Md Amirul I
Hunter
@michaeltipton5 Revan uses a MicroSD, the same as most smartphones, and can support up to 512 GB cards.
Kruk Sharita
Has it passed safety regulations? Does it make helmets unsafe? What about HUD in the eye?
Md Amirul I
Hunter
@kruksharita Revan was designed from scratch to meet safety standards in Korea, Europe, and the United States. The HUD within the helmet is secured with a metal bracket that prevents vibration or impact from damaging the rider’s face, and has passed all safety tests. As riders who have been riding motorcycles for many years, we have come up with this item, thinking of the safety of the rider as our top priority.
