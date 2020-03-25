REVAN
The safest motorcycle helmet-mounted dashcam
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
David Kim
Maker
Hey Product Hunters, REVAN is the single solution with everything a motorcyclist needs for a safe ride: - Record everything that happens in front and behind of your motorbike in 1080p Full HD video - Check your blind spots using the intuitive HUD - Stay connected with other riders with the group-calling feature - Save and share GPS coordinates of your tour map - Film a video of your ride in real-time and upload to social media - Listen to your favorite music or podcasts I’ll be happy to answer the questions you have.
Upvote (3)Share
@new_user_82a3f98a7c Thanks
Maker
@ali_sajib1 Using a micro-display-based optical engine, the HUD can be used even when the shield is up, without the need to install reflectors or wave guides on the shield. Both the rear view and live information can be viewed on the display easily, thanks to the 1.5-2m focus distance, similar to the technology included in Google Glass.
How does the internal HUD attach to the helmet?
Does it have internal memory or do you need an SD card?
@michaeltipton5 Revan uses a MicroSD, the same as most smartphones, and can support up to 512 GB cards.
Has it passed safety regulations? Does it make helmets unsafe? What about HUD in the eye?
@kruksharita Revan was designed from scratch to meet safety standards in Korea, Europe, and the United States. The HUD within the helmet is secured with a metal bracket that prevents vibration or impact from damaging the rider’s face, and has passed all safety tests. As riders who have been riding motorcycles for many years, we have come up with this item, thinking of the safety of the rider as our top priority.