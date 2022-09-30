Products
Home
→
Product
→
Restly
Ranked #7 for today
Restly
One short link, infinite possibilities
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A short link is a powerful marketing tool when you use it carefully. It is not just a link but a medium between your customer and their destination. A short link allows you to collect so much data about your customers and their behaviors.
Launched in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
by
Restly
About this launch
Restly
One short link, infinite possibilities
1
review
9
followers
Follow for updates
Restly by
Restly
was hunted by
Jeff
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jeff
. Featured on October 1st, 2022.
Restly
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Restly's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#229
