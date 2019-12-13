Repl from Repo

Discussion
Kognise
Hunter
Hey, wonderful people of Product Hunt! Repl.it is an amazing cloud-based IDE that I've been using for a while. It lets you develop code without any complications and they've carried that mentality over to their latest feature. 📚 Import any GitHub repository into Repl.it 🏃 Repl.it will figure out how to run most repositories 💚 Contribute back to the community with the new Git integration ⚡ Add a "Run on Repl.it" button to repos so anyone can jump in 👨💻 It's now easier than ever to just... start programming Check it out :>)
