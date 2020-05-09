Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Mahad Ahmad
Maker
Hi Everyone, I am really excited to launch our product on the Product Hunt. I am Mahad, co-founder of remoty. I wanted to share how and why I made this. Few months back I was working with a hyper-growth startup, where our team dynamics were partially remote (remote team members + flexible work from homes). I was tasked by the team lead to suggest some ways for increasing team coordination and collaboration with better visibility over availability and statuses. We were using slack, so I came up with a functional process. We created a channel #attendance, in which the team was supposed to post their status in standard yet, relatable formats: in, out, break and back. To bring context to these formats we told them to comment along with their status in the channel e.g. break ‘for 30mins’. I devised this process on three step method: 1- Less-resistance in adoption 2- A format that can bring visibility 3- Make everyone feel, if they all are sitting in same office After a week of effort, requesting everyone to keep at it, the team became used to this. The remote members of our team felt extremely relieved by this since we all stopped bothering them in their time off. The remote and in-office team, diligently and voluntarily started posting their availability. After COVID-19 our team went completely remote, the need of staying on top of each other’s availability became a higher priority. We found everyone being more responsive on this channel. Things escalated themselves as well, whoever missed the standup call, would themselves post their stand up notes in the group. Out of curiosity I started to discuss this new process with all team members and was amazed to learn how comfortable they were with it. Whereas, the team lead had different feedback, he had to scroll the whole thread/channel to find statuses or someone’s work hours for some past date and he wondered if he can just do it conveniently. So then I started to think on the lines of automation. A tool that could manage attendance smartly, generate meaningful reports, and with the touch of a button allows the manager to know the current and past statuses of his team members. I scoured through the slack app directory and found some great apps. However, some apps were only focusing over the attendance & payroll management while others handled scrum. Plus, the attendance management apps had that corporate and HR vibe and were not focused at intra-team coordination. This all led me to make a slack app in my free time instead, just to make it more systematic and helpful for the team lead. The goal of the app was to not let all this data go waste. Rather, we can utilize it to time track, generate working/break hours logs, and make standups easy for team members who work late hours & check-in late and ones that are in different time zones. Just to not make it irritating we didn’t impose the standup notes, we instead added a small nudge that would ask for standup notes twice in the day at check in and out. If someone checked in late or is leaving early can just post their notes with the tool. The true value it brought beyond better team coordination and visibility was a way for managers to analyze individual team members' performance (working hours to break ratio) and generate logs at day end or weekend to see who is putting how much time into work. To test if this works out for others, we gave access to the app to some of our other friends leading teams or running business and were users of slack. They saw the same pattern of adoption and started suggesting more features. From that day till today, we have worked on that feedback to improve, pack and ship the public release. We would love to get your feedback on the product, it would be great if you can try it with your team and share your thoughts/feedback or adoption challenges. P.S. We have been working full-time on remoty and have bootstrapped so we can’t offer it for free. There is a 14 days trial and for the Product Hunt community we are giving a 2-months free plan. Just install the app and email us your workspace name at mahad@remoty.dev with the subject ‘Found remoty on PH’ and we will apply the 2 months free plan on your workspace.
Upvote (1)Share