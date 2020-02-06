Remark
Convert long blog post into one short remark using NLP
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ulan
Maker
Hi all! My name is Ulan and I've created a text summarization app that can convert long blog post into short remark and meanwhile keeps the meaning of the message. It's made using NLP and a couple of algorithms. Would love you to check it out and give your feedback on this MVP. 🤗 P.S. Plz rate the quality of the translation on the website
UpvoteShare