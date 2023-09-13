Products
Releases - Changelog Software
Releases - Changelog Software
Ridiculously simple changelog software
With Releases, you can maintain a changelog for your product, app, or essentially anything. Add your own domain, upload your logo, pick a theme and start writing. You can also keep subscribers in the loop whenever you posted something.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
SaaS
by
About this launch
Ridiculously simple changelog software
Releases - Changelog Software by
was hunted by
Andreas
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Andreas
. Featured on September 14th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Releases - Changelog Software's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
