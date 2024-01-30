Products
Refresher AI
Refresher AI
Practice your knowledge of the books you read
AI-powered tool to create interactive quizzes from your books. Helps you practice your knowledge of professional and casual literature.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Books
by
Refresher AI
About this launch
Refresher AI by
Refresher AI
was hunted by
Taron Mehrabyan
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
. Made by
Taron Mehrabyan
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
Refresher AI
is not rated yet. This is Refresher AI's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
