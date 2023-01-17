Products
Recall.ai
Recall.ai
The universal API for meeting bots
Recall.ai provides a single API for meeting bots on every platform like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and more. Access the real-time raw video and audio streams from different meeting platforms. Even platforms without an API.
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
by
Recall.ai
About this launch
Recall.ai
The universal API for meeting bots
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Recall.ai by
Recall.ai
was hunted by
David Gu
in
API
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
David Gu
and
Amanda Zhu
. Featured on January 19th, 2023.
Recall.ai
is not rated yet. This is Recall.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#194
