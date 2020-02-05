Discussion
Vishanth T
Maker
Hey PH! 👋 We wanted a simple way to read books without the hassle of downloads and moving files around. So we created reads hit (commonly misread as read shit 😉). A simple way to read any book in the browser. Check it out! If there is a book you want to read that isn't working, please dm me or thayallan on Twitter (@vishanth_t or @thayallans) and we'll fix it for you! Happy reading 🤓📚
Great Please Add Page Navigation also.
Sorry guys, but I can't open any books...
429 Too many requests