Reach.Live helps creators & solo entrepreneurs host free & paid live events
💻 Get a custom domain & web page
📹 Host delightful and engaging events with your community members across the 🌏
💰Monetise your craft and leave the details of the tools to us
Dennis Müller
That's cool!! Seems like Product Hunt Makers could even use this for nicely branded product workshops? So cool to see everybody building while quarantining :)
Reach.Live creator here 🙏. We designed and built Reach.Live as a platform for creators & solo entrepreneurs to host free & paid live events. With Reach.Live creators can organise different events and bring their communities together. Its built as an all in one platform with the following features 🎉 💻 A Custom domain and a web page 📅 Scheduling software 💰Different payment methods to accept payments and get paid out 📹A hosted video player Why is now the right time for something like Reach.Live❓ Over the last months as people have moved their businesses online in an unprecedented manner - we felt there was a gap in the market for creating a holistic platform that enables creators to effectively monetise their craft while engaging their communities in a delightful way. Live Video 📹 is one of the best ways to communicate online and we are taking it to the next level by making the entire experience much more interesting for creators. Some stories from our early users on our blog 🌴- https://blog.reach.live/a-lawyer... Some videos we made on how different creators could use Reach.Live 🚀 Fitness 🏈 - Designers, Video producers, Animators 🖼 - Chefs 🍲- Yoga 🧘🏼♂️ - Musicians 🎸 - Kevin Kelly founder of Wired magazine wrote in his wonderful post "1,000 True Fans" “To be a successful creator you don’t need millions. You don’t need millions of dollars or millions of customers, millions of clients or millions of fans. To make a living as a craftsperson, photographer, musician, designer, author, animator, app maker, entrepreneur, or inventor you need only thousands of true fans.” Well we are building the tools to help creators get to their 1000 true fans and beyond 😊 Tweet (https://twitter.com/reachlive365) or reply here with questions, thoughts, comments or emojis 🧩
